AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Bryan "Birdman" Williams Finally Unloads Luxurious Miami Mansion

AllHipHop Staff

The Cash Money mogul has finally found a buyer for his ultra-luxurious mansion on the water in Miami.

(AllHipHop News) Rap mogul Bryan 'Birdman' Williams has finally sold his Palm Island pad in Florida after taking a big hit on the price.

The Cash Money Records boss offloaded the massive seven-bedroom mansion for $10.85 million - almost $5 million less than the asking price in late 2018 when it first hit the market.

The Palm Island mansion was once owned by former Rockstar Energy CEO Russell Weiner, as well as producer Scott Storch.

Birdman purchased the mansion for $14.5 million in October 2012 and he spent a few million in renovations to the 20,000 square-foot, seven-bedroom, 12 bathroom mansion that has elevators, a 100-foot waterfront, movie theaters, basketball courts, and other amenities.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

President Trump Knows How Many Rappers Have Name Checked Him

President Trump revealed how many rappers have named checked him in songs.

Mike Winslow

by

Rainbows

Florida Rapper 9lokknine Charged With Second-Degree Murder

9lokknine faces new charges after a shooting incident in Orlando.

Maria Myraine

Fivio Foreign: I Was Mad Pop Smoke's Suspected Killers Got Locked Up

The Columbia recording artist says he wants the alleged gunmen on the street.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Jermaine Dupri Left Devastated After Artists Reject Charity Song

Superstar producer Jermaine Dupri explained how a few rejections from some big-name artists have inspired him to continue making a song for charity.

AllHipHop Staff

Ciara And Russell Wilson Reveal First Pics Of Baby Boy Win Wilson

Break out the balloons, streamers, and confetti! One of Hip-Hop’s favorite couples has welcomed another life into the world.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Biz Markie Hospitalized With Serious Illness

There's no telling how long BIz Markie will be in the hospital due to an unknown illness.

Maria Myraine

Wiley Could Go To Jail For Anti-Semitic Tweets

Wiley had some unkind words for the Jewish community over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Rap Video Shoot Turns Into A Double-Homicide In Baton Rouge

The cops in Baton Rouge are looking for the suspects who shot and killed two people during a video shoot earlier in the week.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Aname

Mike Tyson & Roy Jones, Jr.: Promoter Don King Tells What Nobody Else Is Saying

The greatest boxing promotor Don King offers his words of wisdom on Mike Tyson and Roy Jones, Jr.

AllHipHop Staff

Meek Mill Single Again After Breakup With Milano Harris

The Philly rapper just announced he's split up with fashion designer Milano.

Mike Winslow

by

Tra_mo