Bryson Tiller Ends The Year With A Brand New Baby

(AllHipHop News) Singer Bryson Tiller has become a father for the second time after girlfriend Kendra Bailey gave birth to a baby girl.

The "Don't" singer took to Instagram to announce the happy news, sharing a picture of himself holding the newborn and revealing her name as he wrote: "Welcome home Kelly."

Model Kendra also shared a snap of her new arrival on Instagram, with a close-up of the tot's feet.

"Kelly Jade Tiller," she captioned the image, alongside a heart emoji.

Kelly is the first child for Kendra, who previously revealed she was more than a little excited about becoming a mother.

"It's really difficult for me to even put into words how excited I am to become a mother and nurture a little person with my best friend," she said on Instagram. "I can feel the best years of my life about to begin."

Bryson is also a father to a six-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.