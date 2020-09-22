Bryson Tiller Releases New Song "Always Forever" In Preparation For New Album

Listen to the Kentuckian's most recent music drop.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this month, Bryson Tiller returned with the "Inhale" music video. The 27-year-old singer/songwriter also let loose a new song this week.

"Always Forever" arrived overnight on DSPs. J-Louis, Teddy Walton, and CameOne are credited as producers for the record. The song's visualizer is currently trending on YouTube.

Tiller is expected to release his next body of work before the end of 2020. His most recent studio LP was 2017's True to Self which opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

His 2015 project, Trapsoul, was met with critical acclaim. That album contained the singles "Don't", "Exchange" and "Sorry Not Sorry." It went on to earn 3x-Platinum status.