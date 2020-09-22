AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Bryson Tiller Releases New Song "Always Forever" In Preparation For New Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen to the Kentuckian's most recent music drop.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this month, Bryson Tiller returned with the "Inhale" music video. The 27-year-old singer/songwriter also let loose a new song this week.

"Always Forever" arrived overnight on DSPs. J-Louis, Teddy Walton, and CameOne are credited as producers for the record. The song's visualizer is currently trending on YouTube.

Tiller is expected to release his next body of work before the end of 2020. His most recent studio LP was 2017's True to Self which opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. 

His 2015 project, Trapsoul, was met with critical acclaim. That album contained the singles "Don't", "Exchange" and "Sorry Not Sorry." It went on to earn 3x-Platinum status.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre's Wife Claims She Owns Part Of His Stage Name In Divorce War

Dr. Dre's wife is staking a claim to ownership of his name and his hit album as they battle over a huge fortune in a divorce war!

AllHipHop Staff

Regina King Ties The Record For Most Emmy Wins For A Black Performer With 'Watchmen'

HBO's TV adaptation of the classic graphic novel won several golden statuettes.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

adam07

Young Dolph Gifts Texas Resident With A Lamborghini Aventador

Lamborghini Aventadors ain't cheap - at $500K, but Dolph gave a lucky lady her own.

ClassicOne

by

Nukum

Cordae Talks Being A Longtime Fan Of Jay-Z & Nas

The DMV representative is a student of the game.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Eve Admits Hard Partying Ruined Her Hit Sitcom

Eve was very honest about how her clubbing caused the cancellation of her hit sitcom.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Spends Fourth Week At No. 1

Belcalis Almánzar sets another personal record.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Bobby Shmurda Won't Be Coming Home Until 2021

Bobby Shmurda and his team received some bad news today, when the Brooklyn rapper was denied parole.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Rapper Paris Is Ready For Revolution With "Safe Space Invader"

Bay Area rapper Paris is back returns with a soundtrack to the revolution with his new album "Safe Space Invaders."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

morafen

Kanye West Kind Of Apologizes For "Shaming" Mase Over Christianity

Mase thinks Ye is a bit of a hypocrite after the Chicago rapper dissed him on his song "Devin in a Blue Dress."

AllHipHop Staff

by

morafen

Kanye Says He's Head Of Adidas, Trashes Puma And Then Apologizes

Kanye was at it again on Twitter over the weekend, when he proclaimed himself the top dog at adidas...while sending some shots at JAY-Z!

AllHipHop Staff

by

morafen