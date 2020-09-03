AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Bryson Tiller Returns With "Inhale" Music Video

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The RCA recording artist leans heavily on 'Waiting to Exhale' for his latest single.

(AllHipHop News) Elusive R&B singer-songwriter/rapper Bryson Tiller is back with new music. The 27-year-old Kentuckian returned with a music video for "Inhale."

The track borrows from "Not Gon' Cry" by Mary J. Blige and "All Night Long" by SWV. Both songs appeared on 1995's Waiting to Exhale: Original Soundtrack Album.

Tiller's new visual ends with the words "New Album This Fall" on the screen. The BET Award winner has not released a full-length project since True to Self in 2017.

True to Self debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 107,000 first-week units. That LP was the follow-up to the 3x-Platinum Trapsoul album from 2015.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. To Deliver Keynote At Southern University Law Center

Rapper T.I. has been tapped as the highlight of a two-day virtual entertainment and sports symposium taking place this month.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Thefresh

Eliza Reign Takes Future Back To Court Saying Child Support Bill Is Too Low

IG model Eliza Reign claims her baby needs way more money than the court has ordered Future to pay to support their child together.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Thefresh

Kanye West Is The Highest Paid Male Celebrity In The World

Rap star Kanye West has gone from being $52 million in debt to being the world's richest entertainer in the world this year.

AllHipHop Staff

by

yeezusyhristii

Public Enemy Recruits George Clinton, Run-DMC, Ice-T, Nas & More For 'WYGDWTGGD?' Album

Check out the full tracklist for the Hip Hop legends' new studio LP.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Big Sean Reveals Star-Studded Tracklist For 'Detroit 2' Album

The midwesterner brought together some of the Motor City's finest for "Friday Night Cypher."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tyler Perry Reaches Billionaire Status

The man once dismissed by Hollywood is one of the richest Black people on the planet.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

Master P Presents Uncle P's Food Products To Compete With Aunt Jemima & Uncle Ben's

The Louisiana-bred businessman is offering a Black-owned substitute to companies with racially insensitive imagery.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Thefresh

Snoop Dogg Explains Why Trusting Cops Is Difficult

Snoop talks about running from the police when he was dealing drugs, and why trusting them is difficult.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Gucci Mane And Foogiano Sued Over Deadly Shooting

Rap star Gucci Mane is being dragged into a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the death of two people at a Foogiano concert.

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West Explains How Yeezy Sales Funded "Sunday Service"

Kanye West shelled out an incredible amount of money to promote and market his legendary "Sunday Service" gospel shows.

AllHipHop Staff