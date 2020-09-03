Bryson Tiller Returns With "Inhale" Music Video

The RCA recording artist leans heavily on 'Waiting to Exhale' for his latest single.

(AllHipHop News) Elusive R & B singer-songwriter/rapper Bryson Tiller is back with new music. The 27-year-old Kentuckian returned with a music video for "Inhale."

The track borrows from "Not Gon' Cry" by Mary J. Blige and "All Night Long" by SWV. Both songs appeared on 1995's Waiting to Exhale: Original Soundtrack Album.

Tiller's new visual ends with the words "New Album This Fall" on the screen. The BET Award winner has not released a full-length project since True to Self in 2017.

True to Self debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 107,000 first-week units. That LP was the follow-up to the 3x-Platinum Trapsoul album from 2015.