Bubba Wallace Signs Historic Deal With Dr. Dre

Bubba Wallace has found a doctor - Dr.Dre that is.

(AllHipHop News) Bubba Wallace might feel like he is alone in his fight to show that Black Lives Matter, even in the uber-white NASCAR racing culture, but he is not.

Folk got his bag and with people like Kevin Liles in his corner, it is clear that folk also got his wallet.

Kevin Liles was tapped a few weeks back to strengthen Wallace’s brand after a noose was found in his NASCAR racing stall.

According to reports, the Beats by Dre deal was one of the contracts engineered by the former Def Jam executive.

The Beats by Dre partnership was not announced like a typical endorsement deal and instead as positioned an act of solidarity because of the Colin Kaepernick-esque level of disrespect Wallace is receiving.

The announcement was posted on Twitter. “We weren’t going to announce this until later this week, but hate cannot win the day.” The post read, “No one should ever be asked to apologize for standing up for what’s right.”

Beats by Dre was responding to President Trump’s demand for Wallace “apologize” for claiming to be a victim of a hate crime after the noose was found in the NASCAR garage he was assigned to.

Also in the tweet, Trump blamed the drop in ratings for the sport to Wallace’s insistence that the confederate flag be removed from events.

Liles also commented on the President’s remarks on social media.

"I apologize to Bubba and his family for having to deal with a President who wants to divide this country. #anooseisanoose

“Bubba didn’t report the noose, and never even saw the noose. It was reported by a white crew member. NASCAR President Steve Phelps informed Bubba about it, hours after it was found.”

With the person responsible for Jay-Z, Dipset, Ja Rule, and DMX’s rise in the 2000s on his side, Bubba has got quite a team.

The President better watch it. All this antagonizing of a social hero will not only make Bubba even more beloved but will get him rich too, as more companies clamor to get in line.

Kevin Liles will make sure of that.