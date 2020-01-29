AllHipHop
Bud Light Asks Fans To Help Select Super Bowl Commercial Featuring Post Malone

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
"Two Super Bowl Ads. Only One Can Win."

(AllHipHop News) Today, Bud Light unveiled two new spots featuring Bud Light Seltzer and Grammy-nominated recording artist Post Malone. The Anheuser-Busch alcoholic beverage brand wants Posty's fans to choose which ad will air during the Big Game on Sunday.

“It feels cool to be in a Bud Light commercial, especially a Bud Light Super Bowl commercial, which is a huge deal,” said Post Malone. “I just love the taste and the camaraderie. So it’s a real honor and blessing for me to be able to be a part of such a big moment.”

Between January 29 and January 30, consumers can visit Bud Light social network channels (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) to share their thoughts on “#PostyStore” and “#PostyBar." Those social media users will help the company decide which advertisement will be the official in-game commercial for Super Bowl LIV.

“We are so fortunate to have two great Super Bowl spots this year, but only have room for one. We love this year’s Super Bowl campaign because not only does it feature our brand’s biggest fan, Post Malone, but we’re also giving people a chance to help us choose which spot to air,” said Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing for Bud Light. 

Goeler added, “Bud Light Seltzer offers another easy-drinking option that aligns with what our fans know, love and expect from Bud Light. We’re thrilled with the consumer response on the product so far and are excited to bring it to the Super Bowl stage with Post. The situation that plays out in Post’s head is one that many consumers might have too, but don’t worry, just like Post, you can get both Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer too.” 

