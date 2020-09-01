Buddy Talks Making New Music With Meek Mill, JID & EarthGang

The "Glitch" performer linked up with the Dreamchasers general and the Dreamville comrades.

(AllHipHop News) Simmie "Buddy" Sims III left a memorable mark with a lot of Hip Hop followers with his Harlan & Alondra album. The single "Black" featuring A$AP Ferg was one of the highlights off the 2018 project.

Buddy also gained new fans after his appearances on Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation. The Compton-raised rapper was one of the standout guest contributors to the project which also featured J. Cole, T.I., DaBaby, Vince Staples, Ty Dolla Sign, 6LACK, and others.

Over the last several months, Buddy was back to dropping his own tunes like "Black 2" and "Faces" with Lucky Daye. He recently let loose a new record titled "Glitch" which features R & B/Pop singer Tinashe.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Buddy talked about working with Tinashe. The RCA recording artist also gave a hint about when listeners can expect his next project and the possible collaborations for the LP.

"I'm shooting for a December release. I'm not really supposed to talk about it. Hopefully, I've got some Christmas gifts for you all with a bunch of music. I was just in Jamaica with Meek [Mill], JID, and EarthGang," said Buddy.

He continued, "We was getting a little zonked out. We made so many songs. I just got to holler at Smino, see what guap they're talking about and it might be way more than the little bit."

Previously, Buddy teamed with Spillage Village/Dreamville representatives JID and EarthGang for "Wells Fargo" and "1993." Both tracks appeared on the Platinum-certified Revenge of the Dreamers III.