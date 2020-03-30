Bugzy Malone Lucky To Be Alive After Horrific Four-Wheeler Accident

Bugzy Malone managed to survive a horrific accident with a car in Manchester and he's thankful.

(AllHipHop News) British rapper Bugzy Malone is "lucky to be alive" following a horrific quad bike crash last week.

The 29-year-old star, real name Aaron Davis, was riding the vehicle during the streets of Manchester, England, when he hit the side of an Audi.

The force of the collision saw Malone thrown into the air and onto the pavement, where he was left in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to hospital following the incident, with his condition unknown at the time, but the musician took to his Twitter page to reassure fans on Sunday as he shared several snaps from the crash.

"They tell me I’m lucky to be alive but although I sustained serious injuries at the time I lost consciousness so I don’t remember much, what I do remember is the non-stop love, and just want to say thanks for all the well wishes and prayers you lot caught me off guard with all the support!" he wrote.

He added in a similar post on his Instagram page: "Lockdown ain’t easy because boredom causes the craziest problems, but be safe regardless…"

Malone had attracted criticism following the initial news of the crash, with some people questioning why he was out riding a bike through the streets of the Northern city when England was on lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic.