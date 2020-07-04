AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Buju Banton Explains How Spirituality Got Him Through Hell

AllHipHop Staff

Buju Banton opened up about his ordeal in prison, after he was caught dealing cocaine.

(AllHipHop News) Reggae legend Buju Banton's faith got him through the "hell" of spending almost a decade in prison in the U.S. on drugs charges.

The Jamaican star was arrested by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Miami, Florida in 2009, and he was convicted of drug trafficking and firearm offenses in February 2011.

He was released in December 2018 and returned to his homeland, and tells The Guardian he got through the "improvised hell" of jail through his Rastafari faith, reading and reflecting.

"Time and space is relative," he says. "You have to shield your mind, and as a man of hope and a man of faith I can see the world is right there and I am right there, but can absent myself from the mundane existence."

The star also stayed strong due to his pride in his ancestors, who fought with Jamaica's Maroons, a coalition of escaped slaves and indigenous people who fought British colonizers so successfully that Maroon communities persist to this day.

"My Maroon heritage is very important to I, because it kept I close to my roots and my origins," Buju adds. "I think about it every day. It kept me solid through the recent years, because I know how my people suffered long and they fought hard for freedom. It puts my struggles into perspective and shows why every black man have to fight."

He has now released a new album, Upside Down 2020, which features contributions from the likes of John Legend and Pharrell Williams, and is determined to look to the future.

"You have to move forward - it's liberation," he explains. "There is no future in the past. Let it serve as a guiding force, but that's all. Music is in my blood. I can't lock myself in a single room; evolution is what you're supposed to do."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

40 Glocc Sent To Prison For Pimping Off Backpage

40 Glocc is going away for the next year, after he took a plea for pimping out a woman in 2017.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TamarK

Ice Cube Gives Federal Plan For Black America

Ice Cube just introduced his comprehensive plan for Black America to follow as a guide to liberation.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

JDD

UPDATE: Will Smith Denies "Blessing" Jada's Affair With August Alsina

Will Smith is pushing back against August Alsina's claim of a love affair with Jada Pinkett Smith.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Ice-T And Coco's Family Suffering Through Coronavirus Crisis

Ice-T and his wife Coco have dropped everything they're doing to help out her dad, who was just hospitalized with Coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

Styles P Reveals Why He Rocks With President Trump Over Hillary & The Dems

Styles P believes the country would be WORSE off if Hillary Clinton had become President instead of Donald Trump.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

JDD

Coronavirus Melts Vanilla Ice's July 4th Bash

Vanilla Ice has backed away from a Fourth of July party in the middle of a coronavirus outbreak, after intense backlash.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JoeyFocusd

Janelle Monae Goes IN On Rappers For Misogyny

Janelle Monae is calling out rappers over their misogynistic lyrics and demanding the culture do better.

Mike Winslow

Weeknd Devours Competition In The UK In 2020

The Weeknd had some amazing success around the world in 2020, but nowhere was as good to him as the UK.

AllHipHop Staff

D.L. Hughley Fears He May Have Caused Coronavirus Outbreak

D.L. Hughley believes he may have passed the Coronavirus onto his radio show co-host, as well as his son even though he was asymptomatic.

AllHipHop Staff