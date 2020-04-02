Bun B Blasts “Tiger King” Joe Exotic Over N-Word Video

The incarcerated breeder is catching the wrath of social media.

(AllHipHop News) The Internet can turn on someone really quickly. A few days ago, Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage was garnering some support online after Netflix premiered its Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness docuseries.

Even though Joe Exotic was convicted in federal court of plotting to hire a hitman to murder his archenemy as well as killing five tigers, the former private zookeeper’s eccentric personality and lack of genuine friends made him a sympathetic figure to numerous viewers. A new viral video has now made the big cat breeder public enemy number one for some people.

“I can’t say the n-word, but you can get on YouTube and watch any Black man’s rap video and they’re calling each other the n-word. What the hell? Is this discrimination? I’m White. I can’t say the n-word and they can," said Maldonado-Passage in a clip that began circulating on social media.

Earlier this week, Texas rapper Bun B made it clear he is not a fan of Joe Exotic. The UGK founding member posted footage of the Oklahoman’s n-word rant on his Instagram account. Bun wrote in the IG caption, “No Joe. You’re pathetic. Later for this clown.”