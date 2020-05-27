Bun B Pushes For 'Verzuz' Battle With UGK Vs 8Ball & MJG

"Let’s get the word out!"

(AllHipHop News) Could the next Verzuz event be a Texas versus Tennessee matchup? That's what Bun B is calling for. The Port Arthur native asked his Instagram followers to help him set up a battle with UGK and 8Ball & MJG.

"@therealswizzz and @timbaland are open to having us on @verzuztv y’all. They just wanna see that the people want it. So tag them in my comments. Then repost the pic by @willo_hdesign to your page and story and tag them again. Let’s get the word out!" posted Bun B on his IG page.

Super-producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have been organizing the Verzuz events on Instagram Live. So far, they have managed to present battles such as DJ Premier vs RZA, Babyface vs Teddy Riley, Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Nelly vs Ludacris, and 112 vs Jagged Edge.

If UGK vs 8Ball & MJG does take place, both southern rap groups will be able to play numerous memorable records from their respective catalogs. Bun B and Pimp C crafted street classics like "Pocket Full of Stones and "International Players Anthem (I Choose You)." 8Ball & MJG hit the Billboard charts with "Space Age Pimpin'" and "Stay Fly."