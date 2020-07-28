AllHipHop
Bun B, Russ, Yvonne Orji & More To Join We The People's Conversation On Voting Rights

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

A collective of artists and athletes are working together to combat voter suppression.

(AllHipHop News) The 2020 United States presidential election is 98 days away. Americans will head to the polls, or possibly the mailbox, to cast their votes for President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, or another candidate seeking to be the Leader of the Free World.

Tonight (July 28), ØPUS United is presenting a special discussion about "the systemic suppression that stifles the voices of Black Americans and the role of each vote in driving greater change." The virtual event will air simultaneously on Houseparty and Fortnite starting at 7 pm ET.

Sports journalist Cari Champion is hosting the We The People conversation. Hip Hop artists Bernard "Bun B" Freeman and Russell "Russ" Vitale will take part in the series along with Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward, ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, and Insecure actress Yvonne Orji. 

Following its initial showing, "We The People x More Than A Vote" will re-air several times on Houseparty. Viewers can catch the conversation again at 8 pm ET, 9 pm ET, and 10 pm ET on July 28. It will also stream the following day at 11 am ET, 3 pm ET, 7 pm ET, 8 pm ET, 9 pm ET, and 10 pm ET. Additionally, Fornite will run the program every other hour for 22 hours on July 29. 

Previously, ØPUS United tapped CNN contributor Van Jones to lead the "We The People Juneteenth" panel which featured Hip Hop artist/activist Killer Mike, The Atlantic journalist Jemele Hill, and New York Times bestselling author Elaine Welteroth.

