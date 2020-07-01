Bun B & Trae Tha Truth Call Out Kentucky AG For Not Charging The Cops That Killed Breonna Taylor

Protesters are still taking to the streets in KY as Attorney General Daniel Cameron apparently prepares for a wedding.

(AllHipHop News) Bun B and Trae Tha Truth were two members of the Texas Hip Hop community that traveled to Minneapolis, Minnesota to march in protest against the murder of George Floyd. Both rappers are also demanding justice for Breonna Taylor of Louisville, Kentucky.

Reports began circulating that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron recently held an engagement party as the city of Louisville is still reeling from Taylor's death. The 26-year-old EMT was shot and killed on March 13 by plainclothes police officers who burst into her apartment during a botched raid based on a "no-knock" warrant.

"@danieljaycameron Is This True?!!!! Oh I see we [ain't] applied enough Pressure... Blow His Phone, email, social media up yall... Instead of [charging] #BreonnaTaylor Killers He out livin his Best Life!! Attorney General Daniel Cameron.. 💨💨 blow him Up Or Get His Page Shut Down @danieljaycameron - Lets Show The Power Of The People United," stated Trae on Instagram.

Bun B reposted Trae's Instagram message and added his own caption directed at the Republican politician. The UGK founding member wrote, "Don’t you have better things to do @danieljaycameron."

On May 29, over two months after Taylor was killed, Cameron posted a statement about the case on Instagram. He said his office was waiting for the Louisville Metro Police Department to complete its investigation into its own officers before determining if any state laws had been violated.

This is in contrast to Minnesota's Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison arresting all four cops who are at the scene when Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin's charge was upgraded to second-degree murder, and the three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

As of press time, none of the cops involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting have been arrested or charged with any crimes. Officer Brett Hankison was fired from the LMPD, but he is said to be in the process of appealing his termination.

Meanwhile, AG Cameron's latest tweets have addressed election fraud, COVID-19 scams, Medicaid fraud, opposing the Defund The Police movement, football, and abortion. There have been no recent mentions of Breonna Taylor or the officers that caused her death.