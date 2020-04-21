Burna Boy Delivers Most-Shazamed "One World: Together At Home" Performance

The global presentation raised nearly $128 million for a COVID-19 emergency response fund.

(AllHipHop News) On April 18, Pop megastar Lady Gaga teamed with Global Citizen to present the "One World: Together at Home" virtual concert series. Over one hundred celebrities made appearances during the WHO fundraiser.

“The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO. “We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The ‘One World: Together At Home’ concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”

The special was simulcast on numerous television stations in the United States. Countries around the world also aired the social-distancing focused broadcast. Plus, it was also available for streaming on several digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Tidal, and Amazon Prime Video.

As millions of people across the globe tuned into the charity event, many of those viewers likely discovered new songs. The Apple-owned Shazaam music identification app kept track of which "One World" acts garnered the greatest number of searches during that time period.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy led the Most-Shazamed list for "Together At Home." The 28-year-old Atlantic recording artist performed "African Giant" off his 2019 album of the same name. He also ran through his track titled "Hallelujah."

Colombian singer Maluma ("Carnaval"), American rocker Billie Joe Armstrong ("Wake Me Up When September Ends"), Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder ("River Cross"), and iconic vocalists Celine Dion & Andrea Bocelli ("The Prayer") made up the rest of Shazam's Top 5.

In addition, other acts like Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lizzo, The Rolling Stones, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, and Billie Eilish offered intimate performances for "One World: Together at Home."

Top 10 Most-Shazamed Performances Of One World: Together At Home Special