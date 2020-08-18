AllHipHop
Busta Rhymes Taps Chris Rock To Announce 'Extinction Level Event 2' Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Are you ready for new music from the legendary NYC emcee?

(AllHipHop News) There have been rumors that Busta Rhymes was preparing to drop another project for a while. It appears the Flipmode Squad general is finally ready to unleash his latest LP.

Busta recruited comedy legend Chris Rock to tease the arrival of Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. The 94-second trailer features Rock letting viewers know they "can't f*ck with the god, Busta Rhymes."  

Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God is the long-awaited sequel to Busta Rhymes's E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front from 1998. The Wrath of God is the 48-year-old emcee's first full-length studio album in 11 years.

Chris Rock has a long history of teaming with Hip Hop artists. For example, the Brooklyn native presented the outro to Kanye West's "Blame Game" on 2010's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. In 2017, Rock revealed the release date for Rick Ross's Rather You Than Me.

