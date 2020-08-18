C-Murder Reacts To Kim Kardashian & Monica Calling For His Release From Prison

"To any man or woman fighting the injustices of the system, DON'T EVER GIVE UP!!!"

(AllHipHop News) Reality show star Kim Kardashian and R & B singer Monica used their celebrity to bring awareness to the case of Corey "C-Murder" Miller. Both women are fully behind the #FreeCoreyMiller campaign.

"On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder," tweeted Kardashian on August 16. "The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted."

She added, "Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict. True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller [be] returned home to his kids."

Monica wrote on her IG page, "I shared that there are lots of issues in Corey’s case that speak to his innocence including witnesses recanting their testimony, DNA not matching and a 10-2 jury! Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he’s always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this."

In response to the newfound attention surrounding the calls to #FreeCoreyMiller, C-Murder released a statement from prison. The Instagram page for Percy "Master P" Miller's younger brother posted a message from the Penitentiary Chances album creator.

C-Murder wrote: