Cam'ron & Faizon Love Accuse Each Other Of Being Gay
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) Rapper Cam'ron and comedian Faizon Love have spent the last two days clashing on Instagram. What started as a conversation about Jay-Z's drug-dealing past turned into a rivalry involving homosexuality.
During a recent appearance on the Hip Hop Uncensored Podcast, Love blasted Jay by saying, "This n*gga ain't sold no cocaine in his life." Cam fired back, "Faizon don’t know what the f*ck he’s talking bout. Whether legally or illegally n*ggas got to it."
Then the situation somehow became a contest to see which entertainer can make the gayest jokes about the other person. Cam'ron and Love uploaded a total of a dozen posts directed at their adversary.
Cam wrote in one IG post:
Now before I post this I have no problem with anybody in the LGBTQ community. I have people from this community in my family/friends/I work with and love ones. I respect all walks of life. With that being said. @faizonlove posted some memes of me being gay. Which I’m not. But this isn’t a meme fat boy. This really u.. #UgotSomeexplainingToDo this the roles u want? I dig it #IaintJudgingTho #UaintOnTrail somebody get him in brokeback mountain 2 please. I don’t think he faking.. and did someone creep behind u in this vid? Just askin 😂😂