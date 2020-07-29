Cam'ron & Faizon Love Accuse Each Other Of Being Gay

Both men's IG page is filled with homoerotic memes and videos.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Cam'ron and comedian Faizon Love have spent the last two days clashing on Instagram. What started as a conversation about Jay-Z's drug-dealing past turned into a rivalry involving homosexuality.

During a recent appearance on the Hip Hop Uncensored Podcast, Love blasted Jay by saying, "This n*gga ain't sold no cocaine in his life." Cam fired back, "Faizon don’t know what the f*ck he’s talking bout. Whether legally or illegally n*ggas got to it."

Then the situation somehow became a contest to see which entertainer can make the gayest jokes about the other person. Cam'ron and Love uploaded a total of a dozen posts directed at their adversary.

Cam wrote in one IG post: