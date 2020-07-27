AllHipHop
Cam'ron Responds To Faizon Love Blasting Jay-Z's Drug Dealing Lyrics

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

After admitting they had a rocky relationship, the Dipset general defends the Roc Nation boss.

(AllHipHop News) Some people look at Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter's transition from street hustler to billionaire mogul as a real-life "rags to riches" story. Apparently, comedian Faizon Love does not believe the drug-dealer tales found in Jay's music.

"I like Jay-Z. I like him as a guy and the whole thing he created about this fake dope dealing. That's when I stopped liking him. This n*gga ain't sold no cocaine in his life. I don't think he's ever won a fight," said Love during an interview with the Hip Hop Uncensored Podcast.

The 52-year-old added, "He keeps telling all these stories about how he did this, but there's no stories of the other side of selling cocaine. There's another side. Somebody's going to bust you. Nobody ever sold you pancake? All this sh*t sounds like Miami Vice to me."

Even though the Faizon Love clip hit the internet several days ago, Cam'ron decided to offer his reaction to what the actor had to say over the weekend. The former member of Jay's Roc-A-Fella Records roster defended his collaborator-turned-rival on Instagram.

"I know me and Hov haven’t had the best relationship (publicly) but Faizon don’t know what the f*ck he’s talking bout. Whether legally or illegally n*ggas got to it. Faizon #UwasntThere #iwasthere for some it #HusltersRespectHustlers #UwasSellingNicksOutTheIceCreamTruck," posted Cam.

That final hashtag in the caption was a reference to Love's infamous character from the 1995 comedy film Friday starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker. "Big Worm" was a drug dealer that sold marijuana while also driving an ice cream truck.

