Cam'ron: 'Uncut Gems' Directors Used Me & Tried To Give Me A "Sucker Ass Role"

The Dipset general jokes about wanting a "consultant fee."

(AllHipHop News) Uncut Gems may have been shut out for Academy Award nominations but it was still one of the best-reviewed movies of 2019 and made more than $50 million at the box office. The film's cast included stars such as Adam Sandler, Kevin Garnett, Lakeith Stanfield, and The Weeknd.

Apparently, Cameron "Cam'ron" Giles was in talks to be in the motion picture at one point. The Harlem-bred Hip Hop artist took to Instagram to publicly thank famed jeweler Izzy Aranbayev and to put Uncut Gems directors the Safdie Brothers on blast.

Cam posted:

Thanks [Izzy Aranbayev] for keeping it 100.. [Josh Safdie] used me to get To you and the family. Then tried to give me a sucker ass role. When they told me it was supposed to be me and [Jonah Hill] starring in it with [Adam Sandler] (uncut Jems) then didn’t even give me a thank you in the credits. [Josh Safdie] is still my guy.. but this needed to be said. And talk about my consultant fee lol.. Love and congrats to all.

The IG statement served as the caption for a video of Aranbayev discussing how he got involved in the making of Uncut Gems. According to the Avianne & Co CEO, his client/friend Cam'ron connected him to Josh and Benny Safdie.