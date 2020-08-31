Cambridge Hopes To "Decolonize" Curriculum With Kanye West To Combat Structural Racism
Kershaw St. Jawnson
(AllHipHop News) Administrators at Cambridge University has responded to criticism that their curriculum is racist, by allowing their students to study Black writers such as the multi-hyphenate influencer, Kanye West.
The professors are hoping to “decolonize” their study options after a season of global civil unrest in their student body challenged the institution for having “structural anti-blackness.”
According to The Daily Mail, Cambridge is looking to incorporate Kanye's catalog of lyrics to stand side-by-side with literary likes of Lord Byron, Alfred Lord Tennyson, William Wordsworth, Sylvia Plath, Salman Rushdie, and William Makepeace Thackeray, staples in the school's 811-year-old history.
Quite a few popular names have also been recommended for students to study to provide diversity, including Ye's wife Kim Kardashian and legendary singer/poet, Gil Scott-Heron.
Another attempt to “decolonize” the curriculum is to have as a Shakespearean requirement to read Antony and Cleopatra.
The idea is that looking at that particular play, it will help students of all colors better discuss race and empire.