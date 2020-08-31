AllHipHop
Cambridge Hopes To "Decolonize" Curriculum With Kanye West To Combat Structural Racism

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West's lyrics could revolutionize Cambridge's curriculum after 8 centuries.

(AllHipHop News) Administrators at Cambridge University has responded to criticism that their curriculum is racist, by allowing their students to study Black writers such as the multi-hyphenate influencer, Kanye West.

The professors are hoping to “decolonize” their study options after a season of global civil unrest in their student body challenged the institution for having “structural anti-blackness.”

According to The Daily Mail, Cambridge is looking to incorporate Kanye's catalog of lyrics to stand side-by-side with literary likes of Lord Byron, Alfred Lord Tennyson, William Wordsworth, Sylvia Plath, Salman Rushdie, and William Makepeace Thackeray, staples in the school's 811-year-old history.

Quite a few popular names have also been recommended for students to study to provide diversity, including Ye's wife Kim Kardashian and legendary singer/poet, Gil Scott-Heron.

Another attempt to “decolonize” the curriculum is to have as a Shakespearean requirement to read Antony and Cleopatra.

The idea is that looking at that particular play, it will help students of all colors better discuss race and empire.

