Cam’ron Explains Why He Didn’t Freestyle At The Verzuz Battle

Cam’ron clarifies he didn’t forget his freestyle at the Dipset vs Lox Verzuz, he chose not to perform because the battle was already lost.

Cam’ron recently cleared up a long-standing misconception about the Dipset versus The Lox Verzuz battle.

The Harlem rapper explained that he didn’t forget his freestyle during the matchup, he simply chose not to perform it because the battle was already decided.

During an appearance on “Talk With Flee,” Cam’ron broke down his reasoning using a basketball analogy.

“I didn’t forget my freestyle. It was just too late for the freestyle,” he said. “It’s like when you think about the Verzuz, right? Just comparing it to a basketball game. It’s like you down 50 points with 30 seconds left and you get a fast break and you try to do the 360 through the leg dunk. It’s corny by then. You lost by 48.”

The Dipset leader emphasized that performing a freestyle at that point would have been meaningless.

“You still lost by 48. It don’t matter if that dunk was worth 10 points. It would have been lost by 40. So it wasn’t that I forgot it. It was just we got our ass kicked so bad that it didn’t make sense to do,” Cam’ron explained.

The Dipset versus The Lox Verzuz battle took place in 2021 and became one of the most talked-about matchups in the series.

The Lox, consisting of Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch, dominated the competition, leading many to speculate about why Cam’ron didn’t deliver a freestyle performance as expected.

Cam’ron’s explanation puts the narrative to rest.

Rather than a memory lapse, his decision was strategic. When a battle is already lost, adding a freestyle wouldn’t change the outcome.