Cardi B $3 Concert Offer Crashes South African Website

The official the website basically broke as thousands of members from South Africa’s Bardi Gang bum rushed hoping to cop the first wave of tickets.

(AllHipHop News) Ever since Cardi B visited the motherland last year, the Afro-Latina has embraced being part of the diaspora.

Cardi B is in love with Africa. And Africa loves her back.

So much so, that when her show in Mzansi was announced earlier this week, the site selling tickets crashed within seconds.

Hours before the news that Kulture’s mom was going to headline the 10th anniversary of Castle Lite Unlock concert, the official website crashed as thousands of members from South Africa’s Bardi Gang bum-rushed the site, hoping to cop the first wave of tickets.

These early bird tickets were going for the low-low of R50.

Now, what does that mean? Well, for what is the equivalent of $3 you could get to see her do her “bloody moves.”

The South African promoters wanted to try something new, much like the NBA All-Star Game's thrilling 4th quarter switch up of the rules.

According to Sowetan Live, the tickets went on sale at the $3 original price at 3 pm and increased in 30-minute increments until the fee reached a whopping $24.

People started to lose their minds as they simply could not buy these tickets. Reports stated that the would-be concertgoers not only experienced the site crash or freeze, but many also received the messaging, “we do not have enough tickets for sale.”

Cardi B will be performing at the 19,000 seat TicketPro Dome on June 12th in Johannesburg.

She joins other great rap icons such as Drake, J Cole, Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Meek Mill who have performed at the festival in the past.