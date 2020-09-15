Cardi B. And Megan Thee Stallion Top Billboard's New Global Chart

The ladies are sitting on top of a brand new global chart just rolled out by Billboard.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B's "Wap" and Maluma's Hawai have topped Billboard's inaugural Global charts.

The new countdown ranks songs based on streaming and sales data from more than 200 territories.

"WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, is the first number one on the Billboard Global 200 while Maluma's hit tops the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

The former is inclusive of worldwide songs, while the latter includes all territories except the U.S.

BTS' "Dynamite" ranks at two on the Billboard Global 200, while 24kGoldn's "Mood," Maluma's "Hawai," and Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring Lil Durk complete the first Top Five.

Meanwhile, Cardi B's "Wap" has returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 as The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" ties a Top Five record.