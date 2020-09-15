AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Cardi B. And Megan Thee Stallion Top Billboard's New Global Chart

AllHipHop Staff

The ladies are sitting on top of a brand new global chart just rolled out by Billboard.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B's "Wap" and Maluma's Hawai have topped Billboard's inaugural Global charts.

The new countdown ranks songs based on streaming and sales data from more than 200 territories.

"WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, is the first number one on the Billboard Global 200 while Maluma's hit tops the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

The former is inclusive of worldwide songs, while the latter includes all territories except the U.S.

BTS' "Dynamite" ranks at two on the Billboard Global 200, while 24kGoldn's "Mood," Maluma's "Hawai," and Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring Lil Durk complete the first Top Five.

Meanwhile, Cardi B's "Wap" has returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 as The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" ties a Top Five record.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Street Star Norbes Sues URL For $40 Million And Claims He is A Partner

One of URL's former top talent scouts claims he was actually an owner in a $40 million lawsuit against the battle rap league.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

NLE Choppa & Logic Co-Sign Kanye West's Complaints About Major Record Labels

"Industry rule number four-thousand-and-eighty; record company people are shady."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Jim Jones Hosts Christian Mixtape With Rapper Nucci Reyo

The Dipset capo decided to link up with rapper Nucci Reyo on his new mixtape "This Far by Faith."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

$MKingpin

Chief Keef & Polo G To Take Part In Dreamstage Virtual Concert

The upcoming high-def experience is being dubbed the "largest Hip Hop virtual concert to date."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Problem To Drop 'Coffee & Kush Vol 2' Album Featuring Jack Harlow, Jay Rock, Freddie Gibbs & Snoop Dogg

The Compton artist/businessman is also offering CBD-infused coffee.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jägermeister's "Meister Class" To Give Emerging Artists A Chance To Work With Mustard

Participants will also have the opportunity to collaborate with Smino and EarthGang.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

SZA & Issa Rae Talk Drinking Vs Smoking, Cheating, Getting Dragged Online & More

The "Hit Different" performer shares her thoughts on facing backlash from social media users.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Twitter Reportedly Locks Kanye West's Account For Violating Private Information Policy

Ye doxxed a Forbes editor.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Samuel L. Jackson Will Teach You How To Curse If You Vote

The legendary actor is offering fans a chance to get their cussing game up!

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West Urinates All Over His Grammy Award In Protest Of Record Deal

Rap star Kanye West took his war with Universal and Sony to another leve, when he peed all over his Grammy Award!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

falox