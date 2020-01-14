AllHipHop
Cardi B. And Nicki Minaj Going Into The Trap Museum Together

AllHipHop Staff
by

The New York rappers are being honored for their groundbreaking careers in hip-hop.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B. and Nicki Minaj will finally be united - as the latest exhibit at the Trap Museum in Atlanta.

The Trap Museum just announced its first female exhibit, which will honor New York rappers Cardi B. and Nicki Minaj.

Despite their longstanding feud, organizers of the Trap Museum recognize both females not only maintained relevance in trap culture, but they kicked in doors for female rappers in the process.

"I've always had a love for women who were able to spit bars over a dope beat. The first time I heard Nicki Minaj's 'Itty Bitty Piggy' and Cardi B's 'On Fleek' they were automatically placed on my 'Best of the Best' list," Trap Music Museum's General Manager Krystal Garner said.

"We vowed to create a space where women in the Hip-Hop industry can be celebrated. I'm grateful for our team's vision coming to fruition," Garner said of the permanent exhibit.

The Trap Museum was created by Atlanta rap star T.I. in 2018 and since become a popular tourist attraction, pulling in over 6,000 guests each weekend. '

In addition to Cardi B. and Nicki Minaj, works of art created by Ryann Kelly, JJ The Artist, Ismail "Calligrafist" Sayeed, Tiffanie "The Pretty Artist" Anderson and other pieces will be on display.

The Trap Music Museum exhibit dedicated to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj will be unveiled on January 16, 2020. 

