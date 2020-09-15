AllHipHop
Cardi B And Offset Split Up

illseed

Is divorce in the future for Cardi B and Offset?

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has split from Offset, her man of many years. She has not filed for divorce.

“I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby’s father for a hot minute now,” Cardi in a video on Instagram. “We’re really good friends and we’re really good business partners … we’ve got a lot of love for each other but things just having been working out between us for a long time. And it’s nobody’s fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore.”

Offset made a very quick statement, "Yall won."

The rapper said early Wednesday that she and her husband were no longer an item. They were married in September 2017 and made it publicly later.

The couple welcomed their daughter Kulture last July and made headlines worldwide as they made numerous appearances together, seemingly happy.

The relationship had been damaged severely due to cheating allegations on Offset's part.

The Instagram posted initially made her proclamation has now been deleted.

