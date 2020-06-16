Cardi B Announces New Music Is Coming

Are you looking to hear fresh tunes from the Bardi Gang leader?

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has spent the last few weeks using her Instagram account to bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement and to display her new tattoo art. The Bronx-bred rapper seems to be ready to focus on music again.

A Twitter user tagged Cardi in a tweet that said, "Hey... we’re ready for new tunes." She replied, "I’m coming." Another user asked, "okay but when 😭 sus i’m desperate." The rap superstar responded, "It’s coming. Its going to hit too!!!"

As far as songs, Cardi has been relatively quiet in 2020. "Press" was her last lead single. That record was released in May 2019. The Top 3 hit "Please Me" with Bruno Mars also came out last year.

In 2019, Cardi appeared on other tracks like Offset's "Clout," Ed Sheeran's "South of the Border" with Camila Cabello, French Montana's "Writing on the Wall" with Post Malone, and Fat Joe's "Yes" with Anuel AA. In addition, Cardi and Anuel showed up on the "La Bebe Remix" in May of this year.

Cardi B's debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, dropped in 2018. The 3-time Platinum-certified LP has spent 114 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart which is a record for the longest-charting debut album by a female rapper. It is also the most-streamed female rap album in Spotify history.