Cardi B Announces 'Wap" Single Featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Trap Selena and Hot Girl Meg link up for an internet-breaking track.

(AllHipHop News) Two of the most dominant forces in rap music came together for a new track. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new collaboration titled "Wap" is arriving this Friday, August 7.

"Wap" is expected to be the first single from Cardi B's highly anticipated followup to her 3x-Platinum Invasion of Privacy album. The Bronx native's name was the top trending topic on Twitter after the song's announcement.

Cardi also revealed that sign vinyl versions of "Wap" are now being sold on her website. However, the site continued to crash throughout the night as fans attempted to pre-order the limited-edition items. 

"Everything was going great till my damn website crash. 😢I was happy cause it crash cause of the live but now I’m tight cause I’m trying to get it fix. STAY ON DECK GUYS. It finna be up and running!" tweeted Cardi overnight.

"Wap" will be Cardi's first single as a lead artist since "Press" was released in May 2019. In 2020, Megan dropped records such as "B.I.T.C.H.," "Captain Hook," "Savage," and "Girls in the Hood."

