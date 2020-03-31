AllHipHop
Cardi B Backtracks On Joe Exotic Support Just Before Explosive "N##ger" Video Leaks

Cardi B has backed out of a fundraiser to help get former zoo owner Joe Exotic out of jail after the release of the "Tiger King" documentary.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B wasn't seriously planning to start a campaign to free jailed "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic.

Released earlier this month on Netflix, "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" follows the exploits of Joe, a prolific tiger breeder, who ran a popular illegal zoo in Oklahoma.

And while fans have taken to social media to rave over the show, the rapper took to Twitter to declare she felt compelled to take action against authorities who sentenced the tiger lover to time in jail for plotting to kill an animal rights activist and other wildlife violations.

"Bout to star a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free (sic)," she shared among a string of posts.

However, as Cardi's comments gained momentum online, she returned to the site to set the record straight, insisting, "Omg... I was just playing."

"I do love him tho and he deff needed better representation .oooooooooooooooooo here Kitty Kitty," she finished.

Cardi's clarification of her stance comes just as TMZ published a story revealing the "Tiger King" using the N-word during outtakes of his failed reality show. 

