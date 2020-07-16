AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cardi B Becomes First Woman To Win ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter Of The Year Award Back To Back

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DaBaby and Meek Mill were also top winners.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has not released a solo single since "Press" hit DSPs in May 2019. Despite her lack of new material over the last 14 months, the Bronx-raised rapper is still winning industry hardware.

The 2020 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards celebrated the creators and publishers behind some of the best Hip Hop, R&B, and Gospel music. Cardi was named Songwriter Of The Year for the second consecutive year, thanks to records like "Press," “Money,” "Please Me," “Clout," and "Twerk." She is the first woman to repeat as a winner in that category.

Other big winners included DaBaby taking home Top R&B/Hip Hop Song for "Suge." Meek Mill's "Going Bad" was named Top Rap Song. Donald Lawrence's “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)” was awarded Top Gospel Song.

More notable Hip Hop and R&B representatives were honored as well. Beyoncé, Quavo, Offset, Takeoff, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Wale, Jeremih, JT, Yung Miami, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Polo G, Saweetie, Calboy, PartyNextDoor, Summer Walker, Kehlani, PnB Rock, Blueface, Queen Naija, Flipp Dinero, Timbaland, Noah "40" Shebib, Mustard, Hitmaka, Boi-1da, Vinylz, and James Fauntleroy were also recognized by ASCAP.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Meek Mill Shocks Fans With Sudden Weight Loss

The Philadelphia rap star has admitted he is having some serious health issues and is currently looking for a doctor to help him figure out what's going on.

AllHipHop Staff

Migos Sue Lawyer For Millions Over Lopsided Deal With Quality Control

Migos claim they are in an oppressive deal, created by a lawyer who was really looking out for their record label, Quality Control.

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent Says Kanye's Love For Trump Is Rooted In Anger Over Obama's Joke

50 Cent had some jokes for Kanye West, who was going to run for President.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Quality Control Label Head Pee Thomas Reacts To Migos' Lawsuit Against Longtime Lawyer

Damien Granderson has reportedly represented the group since 2013.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nick Cannon Apologizes To The Jewish Community For His "Hurtful & Divisive Words"

The Power 106 radio personality admits to using "hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Chance The Rapper Rejects Getting An "Endorsement" From Terry Crews

Twitter had a field day after Chano backed Kanye West being the next President of the United States.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

Talib Kweli To Present 'Cultural Currency' Album For Patreon Subscribers

The Javotti Media head is offering his followers a unique set of benefits via the content service.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Fills Out Forms; Officially Repping "The Birthday Party" In Bid For President

Rap star Kanye West has backed down from his plans to become the next President of the United States.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine Flees The Internet For His Safety

The rap star deactivated his Instagram account due to fears for his safety as he prepares to come off house arrest.

AllHipHop Staff

by

power_720

DJ Khaled Finally Reveals The Title Of His New Album

The hit producer is going to drop an album full of anthems this Friday, starting with two new songs featuring none other than Drake.

AllHipHop Staff