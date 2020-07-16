Cardi B Becomes First Woman To Win ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter Of The Year Award Back To Back

DaBaby and Meek Mill were also top winners.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has not released a solo single since "Press" hit DSPs in May 2019. Despite her lack of new material over the last 14 months, the Bronx-raised rapper is still winning industry hardware.

The 2020 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards celebrated the creators and publishers behind some of the best Hip Hop, R & B, and Gospel music. Cardi was named Songwriter Of The Year for the second consecutive year, thanks to records like "Press," “Money,” "Please Me," “Clout," and "Twerk." She is the first woman to repeat as a winner in that category.

Other big winners included DaBaby taking home Top R & B/Hip Hop Song for "Suge." Meek Mill's "Going Bad" was named Top Rap Song. Donald Lawrence's “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)” was awarded Top Gospel Song.

More notable Hip Hop and R & B representatives were honored as well. Beyoncé, Quavo, Offset, Takeoff, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Wale, Jeremih, JT, Yung Miami, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Polo G, Saweetie, Calboy, PartyNextDoor, Summer Walker, Kehlani, PnB Rock, Blueface, Queen Naija, Flipp Dinero, Timbaland, Noah "40" Shebib, Mustard, Hitmaka, Boi-1da, Vinylz, and James Fauntleroy were also recognized by ASCAP.