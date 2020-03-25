Cardi B Blasts Celebrities For Causing Confusion About Coronavirus

Cardi B has accused celebrities of "causing confusion" by going public with their coronavirus diagnosis.

The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram Live on Tuesday to have her say about the multiple stars who have revealed their positive tests for the Covid-19 virus, such as Slim Thug, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko.

Referencing the fact that some of the showbiz carriers had stated they don't have any symptoms, Cardi explained: "I wanna let these celebrities know, the confusion that the general public has…if a celebrity is saying I don’t have no symptoms…but I went and got tested and I got positive, that causes confusion. That makes people be like ‘wait a minute, I went out…I might just have it. I’m scared!"

"The coronavirus is very much real. First things first,” she continued. "A lot of celebrities, you have the luxury to pay $34,000, or whatever the f##k it costs to get tested and treated. A lot of these people don’t f##king have that money. Some people don’t even have enough to f##king afford healthcare. And I feel like all this s##t, for coronavirus treatments, for testing, I feel like the government should take that s##t, charge that s##t to the game, and not charge people for it."

And while the United States is currently offering tests to older people in their 40s to 60s who have a cold, they have to wait four days for the results.

"If you are positive for coronavirus they will tell you to quarantine in your home and come back if your fever goes 100 and some s##t degrees. I don't feel like that's right," the Bodak Yellow star added.

Cardi's thoughts on the global pandemic, which she has been sharing on her social media pages, have already sparked the creation of a hit song.