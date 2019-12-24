Cardi B Buys Tons Of Christmas Gifts For Needy Kids

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B gave needy kids in Florida an early Christmas over the weekend by filling a rental truck with toys and gifts.

The "Money" hitmaker visited a Target store in Miami on Friday and bought over $5,000 worth of goodies, including games, dolls, and playthings, according to TMZ.

Cardi B also hired a U-Haul rental truck and called on some aides to help load the toys and ship them off to kids.

The hitmaker has been very generous of late - earlier this month she played Santa to an orphanage in Lagos, Nigeria on December 7th when she dropped off supplies and hung out with the kids looking for homes.

Before her performance at the Livespot X Festival, the "Bodak Yellow" star spread a little cheer, handing out gifts, water and food, and chatting to orphanage staff.

"Gotta thank the ladies and the gentlemen that nurtured these kids that need just a little bit of more love and protection and gear them up for a better place, destiny, and future," Cardi captioned a photo on Instagram. "People like YALL MATTER !"

Music executive Brooklyn Johnny, who accompanied Cardi to the orphanage, also posted a shot of himself and Cardi standing by the mountain of supplies, adding: "We spent our only free time in Nigeria shopping for children in need. We literally bought as much as the vehicles we had in our convoy could carry... Today was a good day."

A week later Cardi gifted her husband Offset a very expensive birthday gift - a refrigerator stocked with $500,000 in cash.