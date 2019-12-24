AllHipHop
Login

Cardi B Buys Tons Of Christmas Gifts For Needy Kids

AllHipHop Staff
by

The rapper reached into her deep pockets to do some good for some kids in Florida at Christmas.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B gave needy kids in Florida an early Christmas over the weekend by filling a rental truck with toys and gifts.

The "Money" hitmaker visited a Target store in Miami on Friday and bought over $5,000 worth of goodies, including games, dolls, and playthings, according to TMZ.

Cardi B also hired a U-Haul rental truck and called on some aides to help load the toys and ship them off to kids.

The hitmaker has been very generous of late - earlier this month she played Santa to an orphanage in Lagos, Nigeria on December 7th when she dropped off supplies and hung out with the kids looking for homes.

Before her performance at the Livespot X Festival, the "Bodak Yellow" star spread a little cheer, handing out gifts, water and food, and chatting to orphanage staff.

"Gotta thank the ladies and the gentlemen that nurtured these kids that need just a little bit of more love and protection and gear them up for a better place, destiny, and future," Cardi captioned a photo on Instagram. "People like YALL MATTER !"

Music executive Brooklyn Johnny, who accompanied Cardi to the orphanage, also posted a shot of himself and Cardi standing by the mountain of supplies, adding: "We spent our only free time in Nigeria shopping for children in need. We literally bought as much as the vehicles we had in our convoy could carry... Today was a good day."

A week later Cardi gifted her husband Offset a very expensive birthday gift - a refrigerator stocked with $500,000 in cash.

Comments
EXCLUSIVE: Rick Ross "Intimidated" Process Server In Sex Tape War With 50 Cent
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
2
Last Reply· by
Ponmoolers
Ponmoolershttps://pradhanmantriyojana.net/
DaBaby Arrested After Tense Confrontation With Cops
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Salt-N-Pepa Settle Legal War With Spinderella
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
4
Last Reply· by
Jnaija
Jnaijahttps://www.tensionred.us/ceega-meropa-162-mp3-download/
Police Seize Cocaine And Guns On Lil Wayne's Private Jet
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
6
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBThey never gave a f#ck about Willie Nelson..
Bill Cosby Calls Eddie Murphy A "Coon" Over SNL Snub
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://jessynaija.org/drake-war-mp3-download/
Damon Dash Accuses Jay-Z Of Robbing Him And Enslaving Roc Nation Employees
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Msdoright77036
Msdoright77036Dame sounds like a chatty patty
50 Cent Drops $100K To Send Son On Toys-'R'-Us Shopping Spree For Christmas
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
9
Last Reply· by
Jnaija
Jnaijahttps://www.tensionred.us/music/sa-songs/
Rapper Kodak Black Helps With Construction Of Jewish Temple
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUYeah Yeah, you lil' weird dude... While you were out here you were running around disrespecting the dead (Nip R.I.P.),…
Kids Book Company Claims Jay-Z Took "99 Problems" From Ice-T; Wants Lawsuit Dismissed
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
6
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@RealDumb40: Jay has been sued before. There was an older brother from the 70's era who sued Jay for copyright…
Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Michael Rubin & More Host Holiday Shopping Spree For Kids
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUGood Look Meek, Grown Man Moves... FR, FR!