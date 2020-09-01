AllHipHop
Cardi B Calls On Americans To Register To Vote For The 2020 Election

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Almánzar-Cephus household is all in on promoting civic engagement through the voting booth.

(AllHipHop News) Belcalis "Cardi B" Almánzar has been heavily involved in America's political process. The "WAP" hitmaker actually had public conversations with two 2020 presidential candidates - Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

After supporting Sanders in the Democratic primaries, Cardi endorsed Democratic nominee Biden for the general election against Republican President Donald Trump. She is now reminding her fellow citizens to register to vote in time for Election Day on November 3.

"State deadlines are coming very quickly. So make sure y'all click the link in the bio so y'all can register to vote," said Cardi in a Twitter video posted by Atlantic Records. The tweet included a link to the website for the non-partisan HeadCount organization.

Cardi B is not the only person in her immediate family that is focused on turning out voters for this election season. Her husband, Kiari "Offset" Cephus of Migos, partnered with Amazon Studios to help mobilize voter participation through the #AllInForVoting initiative. 

