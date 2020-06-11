AllHipHop
Cardi B Calls On Her Fans To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tamika Mallory wants citizens to call Kentucky officials.

(AllHipHop News) After the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement has increased substantially. Cardi B has been one of the most outspoken celebrities on social issues for years. 

In 2017, Cardi shouted out Colin Kaepernick at MTV's Video Music Awards for his activism against racial injustice. In 2019, she sat down with Senator Bernie Sanders to talk about police brutality and other political topics.

Cardi has now turned her attention to the tragic story of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old African-American woman that was killed on March 13 by Louisville, Kentucky law enforcement. The cops used a "no-knock warrant" to force entry into the wrong apartment.

The Louisville Metro Police Department officers reportedly fired more than 20 shots into the residence. Taylor was shot eight times. It was determined later that the suspect the LMPD was actually searching for was already in police custody.

None of the officers involved in the shooting - Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison - have been fired or charged with a crime. The LMPD released a four-page incident report about the incident which was mostly blank. It listed Taylor's injuries as "none" and marked "no" in the "forced entry" section even though the police reportedly used a battering ram to break down the apartment door.

Cardi is calling on her 67 million Instagram followers to take action for Breonna Taylor. The Bronx-bred rapstress posted a video on her IG page which features Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, explaining what happened to the deceased EMT worker on that night in March. 

Plus, prominent activist Tamika Mallory offered suggestions on how to pressure local and state officials to get justice for Taylor and her family. The Until Freedom co-founder recommends that people call Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and LMPD Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder to demand the three officers are held accountable.

Cardi wrote in the caption of her Instagram post:

Let me tell ya something.This is why we gotta keep fighting .Breonna Taylor was one year younger then me .Pose ,dress, live her life how we do !Imagine if this happens to YOUR FRIEND ,YOUR SISTER.This is her mother telling you her story .They tried to trick her mom that night into believing maybe a enemy killed her when in fact The police ransacked her home and murdered her .They tried to sweep the case under the rug specially since the country when on lockdown due to Coronavirus.DONT LET KENTUCKY POLICE DEPARTMENT GET AWAY WITH THIS SH*T!!!!!They always pull out criminal records to taint every black men or women that gets murdered by police or an excuse why they got killed .Well what’s the excuse now ?!John Mattingly,Brett Hankison,Myles Cosgrove..YA NEED TO GO TO JAIL !!! THAT Wayyy ....I’ll leave a link on my story FOR YOU TO HELP! #doyouknowbreannataylorstory #sayhername

