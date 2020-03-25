AllHipHop
Cardi B Calls Out Celebrities & Donald Trump's Mixed Messages On Coronavirus

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Grammy winner has a few words for her detractors and her followers.

(AllHipHop News) For many people around the world, Cardi B has become one of the most heeded voices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her March 10 video about coronavirus "getting real" has been viewed more than 25 million times, and that social media rant was turned into an iTunes-charting song.

Since the "getting real" clip went viral, Cardi regularly goes on Instagram Live to talk about coronavirus and other topics. Over 100,000 users faithfully click on the broadcasts to watch the "Be Careful" rapstress share her unvarnished thoughts.

One of Cardi's recent IG Lives caught some backlash because she joked about celebrities possibly getting paid by to say they have coronavirus. Infected actor Idris Elba seemingly responded to the music superstar by calling the conspiracy theory "absolute bullsh*t."

Cardi then returned to Instagram to post a 4-minute reply to her critics. She specifically suggested that the general public is getting mixed messages about COVID-19 from government officials, medical experts, and famous entertainers.

“If [President Donald Trump] is getting on a podium saying, ‘Hey, listen, if you do not have any symptoms of the coronavirus... do not get tested because we don’t have enough tests to test everybody,'" stated Cardi,

She continued, "But a celebrity is saying, ‘Hey, listen, I don’t have no symptoms. I'm feeling good. I feel healthy. But I went and got tested and I’m positive for the coronavirus.' That causes confusion. That makes people be like, "Wait a minute now. I don't have no symptoms, but I know I went out that day. I might just have it. I'm scared because I'm around my kid, I'm around my grandparents. What should I do?'"

Cardi went on to say that the middle class and working poor in this country are not being treated the same as wealthy Americans and celebrities when it comes to coronavirus medical care. She also blamed the federal government for not doing more to prevent the virus from spreading to the United States from China.

