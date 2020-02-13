AllHipHop
Cardi B. Calls Out Fans Over Fake DM's And Takes A Swipe At Twitter Too

AllHipHop Staff
by

Cardi B. has some issues with Twitter and fake accounts making up phony conversations with her.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B hit out at fans on Twitter for posting screenshots of fake direct message (DM) conversations with the star.

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker took aim after spotting a string of fake messages from users, purporting to have conversed with the 27-year-old rapper online.

In a video, Cardi proved to fans the conversation was fake, as she showed the direct messages she does get.

“The fact that fake pages gotta make fake DMs… first of all, I’m not even that friendly. Why do people think I’d just be talking to anybody?” laughed, while showing off the messages she has in her inbox.

“I don’t even check my Twitter DMs. I’m not really a Twitter person.”

Alongside another set of images, which appeared to show the "Kream" hitmaker declaring her support for embattled singer R. Kelly, who is currently facing numerous racketeering, sexual abuse, and bribery charges, she added: "Stop with the fake dms ….is 2020."

The fake Tweets actually fooled R. Kelly's girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage.

