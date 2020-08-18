Cardi B Calls Out The Hypocrisy Of Trump Supporters Using "WAP" In A Social Media Video

"Wet-Ass P*ssy" meets "grab them by the p*ssy."

(AllHipHop News) After Cardi B released her "WAP" music video featuring Megan Thee Stallion, the Bronx-raised rapper was met with substantial backlash. In particular, right-wing pundits like Ben Shapiro took issue with the song's explicit lyrics.

Cardi is now calling out a Donald Trump fan-page for posting a video of a group Republicans partying on a boat as "WAP" plays over the edited visuals. The clip shows young men and women waving Trump 2020 flags and wearing Make America Great Again hats.

"Wasn’t Republican conservative[s] throwing a little fit bout this song ?😒.........Anyways this makes my ass itchy. ....I’m [calling] the FBI on this festivity. They are not quarantining," joked Cardi B on Twitter.

While Cardi and Megan faced criticism for their collaboration that sampled Frank Ski's 1993 single "Whores In This House," the record still debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with a record-breaking 93 million first-week streams. The "WAP" music video also set viewing records on YouTube.

Despite pushback in certain circles, "WAP" also garnered praise for embracing female sexuality and women empowerment. Some people also pointed out that Cardi's Gold-certified single is no more vulgar than the language used by Republican President Donald Trump, including the infamous Access Hollywood tape from 2005 where the then-reality show star is heard saying, "Grab them by the p*ssy."