Cardi B Calls Out The Pentagon For Coronavirus Answers

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B. demands answers from America's top politicians on coronavirus failures.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B is demanding answers about the coronavirus pandemic from America's top politicians.

The rapper, who has been on lockdown for five days, is desperate to know when she can safely leave the house and she admits all the information she has been gathering from leaders and health experts is a tad confusing.

The 27-year-old posted a live stream on her Instagram account on Wednesday, during which she called for clarity amid the chaos.

"If you work at the f##king Pentagon, let a b##ch know...," she said. "I need to know. I don’t know if you can tell, but I’m losing my f##king mind.

"I want to get dressed up... I want to put on my f##king expensive outfits, and I want to go out. And I can't!"

Meanwhile, Cardi B has promised to donate royalties from a single that samples her rant about the coronavirus to those hardest hit by the pandemic. The star took to Instagram days ago to express her frustration and fears about the disease, as the number of cases in the U.S. grew.

Fans became obsessed with her memorable way of saying "coronavirus", and the line "this s**t is real" - and many blended the clips with hip-hop beats to create their own tracks online, with one by DJ iMarkkeyz reaching the iTunes top 10 chart in the U.S.

Cardi and iMarkkeyz have pledged to donate their share of the profits from the track to those suffering financial hardship due to the pandemic.

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker was quick to give the remix her blessing, retweeting fans' videos of themselves dancing to the track, and excitedly monitoring the chart progress of iMarkkeyz's revamp as it reached number nine in America on Tuesday.

"I might (as) well do a damn music video," Cardi tweeted. "I'm boutta tell Atlantic (record label) to put this song on Spotify."

The track has also charted in iTunes charts in 30 countries.

