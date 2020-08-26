Cardi B Claps Back At A Conservative With Nude Photo Of Melania Trump

Belcalis Almánzar is not afraid to call out people with political power.

(AllHipHop News) The 2020 Republican National Convention began this week. On night two, First Lady Melania Trump addressed the nation on behalf of her husband President Donald Trump.

DeAnna Lorraine, a Republican politician who failed to make it to the general election against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, decided to celebrate the First Lady's speech by attacking a Hip Hop artist. Lorraine tweeted, "America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B."

The "WAP" hitmaker did not take long before she clapped back at the conservative political commentator. In response to being compared to the former fashion model from Slovenia, Cardi fired back, "Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?"

That particular tweet from the Bronx native collected more than 46,000 retweets and 232,000 likes. However, Cardi did not stop there. She posted another tweet that included a censored, nude photo of Melania Trump.

"This pic giving me 'yea you f*ckin wit some wet ass p*ssy' vibes ...just sayin🤷🏽‍♀️," posted Cardi, referencing her #1 hit record "WAP" [Wet Ass P*ssy]. The Melania-picture tweet currently has more than 18,000 retweets and 81,000 likes.

Cardi is known to go back-and-forth with conservative pundits on social media. She recently mocked right-wing talking heads, like Ben Shapiro, for his pearl-clutching reaction to the lyrics from "WAP."

In 2019, Cardi famously got into an online spat with Tomi Lahren. That exchange led to the Invasion of Privacy album creator warning she will "dog walk" the Fox News contributor in an über-viral tweet.

Cardi B has also been a very outspoken critic of Donald Trump, and she recently endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Former Vice President Biden connected with the 27-year-old Grammy winner for a conversation about healthcare, police brutality, and other issues.