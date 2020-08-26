AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cardi B Claps Back At A Conservative With Nude Photo Of Melania Trump

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Belcalis Almánzar is not afraid to call out people with political power.

(AllHipHop News) The 2020 Republican National Convention began this week. On night two, First Lady Melania Trump addressed the nation on behalf of her husband President Donald Trump. 

DeAnna Lorraine, a Republican politician who failed to make it to the general election against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, decided to celebrate the First Lady's speech by attacking a Hip Hop artist. Lorraine tweeted, "America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B."

The "WAP" hitmaker did not take long before she clapped back at the conservative political commentator. In response to being compared to the former fashion model from Slovenia, Cardi fired back, "Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?"

That particular tweet from the Bronx native collected more than 46,000 retweets and 232,000 likes. However, Cardi did not stop there. She posted another tweet that included a censored, nude photo of Melania Trump.

"This pic giving me 'yea you f*ckin wit some wet ass p*ssy' vibes ...just sayin🤷🏽‍♀️,"  posted Cardi, referencing her #1 hit record "WAP" [Wet Ass P*ssy]. The Melania-picture tweet currently has more than 18,000 retweets and 81,000 likes.

Cardi is known to go back-and-forth with conservative pundits on social media. She recently mocked right-wing talking heads, like Ben Shapiro, for his pearl-clutching reaction to the lyrics from "WAP." 

In 2019, Cardi famously got into an online spat with Tomi Lahren. That exchange led to the Invasion of Privacy album creator warning she will "dog walk" the Fox News contributor in an über-viral tweet. 

Cardi B has also been a very outspoken critic of Donald Trump, and she recently endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Former Vice President Biden connected with the 27-year-old Grammy winner for a conversation about healthcare, police brutality, and other issues.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hot 97 fires Paddy Duke After 26 Years For His Role In Yusef Hawkins' Murder

On the eve of the 31st anniversary of Yusef Hawkins murder...Hot 97 fires an employee that was involved in the murder of the 16-year old Brooklyn teen.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

fablog

Muslims Boycott Adidas Over Kanye West's New Sneaker

Ye's new sneaker drop has the Muslim world buzzing, for all the wrong reasons!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Tronell

Nas Partners With Pantone Color Institute To Create "Ultra Black By Nas" Color

The new shade is inspired by the iconic emcee's single of the same name.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

iHeartRadio Music Awards To Reveal 2020 Winners On Radio Stations & Social Media

Drake, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo are among the nominees.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog

Justin Timberlake Talks Fulfilling A "Prophecy" By Working With Timbaland

Is the Grammy-winning duo close to reconnecting for new tunes?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog

Big Sean Addresses Rumored Beef With Kendrick Lamar On "Deep Reverence"

The late Nipsey Hussle is featured on the Hit-Boy-produced track.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog

Hit-Boy Credited As An Executive Producer For Big Sean's 'Detroit 2' Album

The Hip Hop veteran is on a run at the moment.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog

Lil Durk Earns First Top 10 Hit With Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later"

The OTF frontman is having a hell of a year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Remains At No. 1 For A Second Week

The international smash blocked Drake and Lil Durk from taking the top spot.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

PharoahFreeze