Cardi B Declares "Health Over Capitalism" In Response To Businesses Reopening In Georgia During COVID-19 Pandemic

The state's governor admits more people will get sick because of his decision.

(AllHipHop News) Georgia governor Brian Kemp is facing significant backlash for his unexpected decision to reopen nail salons, barbershops, massage therapists, bowling alleys, and gyms on Friday. According to the GA Department of Public Health, the state has more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 800 coronavirus-related deaths.

The national practice of social distancing has helped "flatten the curve" of new COVID-19 cases. However, Kemp admitted the reopening of his state's economy would lead to more people getting sick. The Republican politician stated, "When we have more people moving around, we're probably going to see our cases continue to go up, but we're a lot better prepared for that now than we were over a month ago."

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, doctors, business leaders, celebrities, and even other Republicans are pushing back against the idea that Georgia citizens should be visiting non-essential shops during the current coronavirus crisis. Part-time Atlanta resident Cardi B is among the critics that are warning Georgia is not ready to end stay-at-home restrictions.

The "Bodak Yellow" superstar commented on a Baller Alert post about Kemp's COVID-19 press conference on Monday. In the Instagram statement, Cardi B called out America's healthcare system and capitalistic economy for prioritizing profits over people.

She wrote:

I just want to let people [know] DONT GO AROUND YOUR PARENTS OR GRANDPARENTS! Once there sick and in the hospital wit covid you won’t be able to see how and what they treating them with. They will literally have them die slow! They are not nurturing covid patience with the proper foods, tea to boost their immune. STRAIGHT MEDICATION! Your parents, grandparents or YOU will most likely pass by yourself in a cold hospital with no physical contact with your love ones. HEALTH OVER CAPITALISM!

Cardi B's immediate family recently experienced losing someone to coronavirus. Her husband, Offset, revealed that his uncle passed away from complications of COVID-19. The Migos member tweeted on April 19, "Rip uncle Jerry!!!!! Keep your mask on b/c you do not want to [lose] your family or friends thinking it’s a joke!!!"

As of press time, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States has surpassed 45,000 with about 819,000 confirmed cases and 45,000 recoveries from the disease. The worldwide death total is now at approximately 178,000 with 2.5 million global cases and 701,000 recoveries.