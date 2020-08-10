Cardi B Defends Kylie Jenner’s Cameo In "Wap" Music Video

The reality TV star/businesswoman's sultry model walk made some people upset.

(AllHipHop News) One of the most talked about moments from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new "Wap" music video was the guest appearance of Kylie Jenner. The billionaire makeup mogul's cameo even led to over 64,000 people signing a petition to have her removed from the visuals.

There were accusations of Jenner being a "culture vulture" and complaints that her placement in a video celebrating two women of color was unnecessary. Cardi responded to the criticism on Twitter.

"Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party. Travis [Scott] and [Offset] are real close and [Kylie Jenner's mother] Kris Jenner [has given] me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine," posted Cardi in a now-deleted tweet.

She also posted-and-deleted a tweet that read, "Not everything is about race. [There are] issues out here in the world that it is about race that I preach all the time. This is not about f*ckin race." The Grammy-winning rapper was referring to her social media advocacy for the Black Lives Matter movement and her focus on changing laws to end police brutality.Two days earlier, Cardi tweeted, "I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means [a lot] to me! It was so important to me to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential."

Besides Kylie Jenner's slow-motion walk down a hallway and opening a door in the house, other women provided supporting roles in "Wap" too. R & B/Pop singer Normani and Flamenco Pop singer Rosalía as well as up-and-coming rappers Rosalía, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto showed up at the end of the MV.

“Normani is one of the best female [artists] that dances. Like she dances her f*ckin ass off! Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense? The best part of the song is the beat & hook. [It's] what makes you want to shake your ass," tweeted Cardi in response to a Twitter user that suggested "Wap" was the "visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women having to do the bare minimum to get somewhere.”

The negative reactions to Kylie Jenner being in the "Wap" music video have not seemed to deter people from watching the eye-popping clip. Cardi and Megan pulled in more than 58 million plays on YouTube in the first three days. Plus, "Wap" set YouTube's record for the most views in its first 24 hours for an all-female collaboration.

The song also hit #1 on Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes. According to industry prognosticators, "Wap" is projected to debut at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with more than 85 million on-demand streams in the United States. In addition, "Wap" is said to be eligible for Gold certification after just three days of release with over 500,000 single units.