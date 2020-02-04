AllHipHop
Cardi B Discusses The Status Of Her Sophomore Album

The self-described "Trap Selena" was hitting stages in MIA for SBLIV.

(AllHipHop News) As Invasion of Privacy continues to extend its record-breaking run on the Billboard 200 chart two years after its release, Cardi B fans are patiently waiting for her next album. The Grammy winner has now provided an update on CB2.

"I have my cool, calm, and collective songs. Just missing a couple more club hits, but we're getting there," Cardi told Baller Alert. When asked about a potential release date, she replied, "I'm not sure. I can never put a date on it. When you feel like you got those songs, that's when it's gonna come out. I cannot put a date on my ears. When I feel like I have it, that's when."

Invasion of Privacy debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2018 with 255,000 units and went on to be certified 3x-Platinum by the RIAA. The LP hosts the #1 singles "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin. 

While Cardi is putting the finishing touches on her sophomore set, she was seen performing throughout Miami for Super Bowl LIV weekend. The Bronx native headlined "The Road To F9 Concert & Trailer Drop" event and the inaugural VEWTOPIA Music Festival.

