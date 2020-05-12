Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X & More To Take Part In Facebook's #Graduation2020 Virtual Event

Stars from music, movies, TV, sports, and the internet will be on the stream.

(AllHipHop News) Facebook is looking to help the Class of 2020 celebrate earning a diploma or degree. The social networking site will present a commencement broadcast hosted by Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak from The Office.

Numerous celebrities have been tapped to participate in the online event including music artists Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X, and Usher. Oprah Winfrey is scheduled to give the commencement address.

The #Graduation2020 streaming event will be available on Facebook Watch on May 15 at 11 am PT/2 pm ET. Check out the #Graduation2020 lineup and virtual grad week activities below.

Tuesday, May 12

Senior Night for Athletes: @instagram will host a virtual senior night dedicated to star athletes including Sabrina Ionescu, Myles Powell, Shay Knighten and Andrew Pryts.

Wednesday, May 13

: We’ll launch an @instagram virtual standup show featuring comedians Quinta Brunson, Cameron J. Henderson and Christine Snaps. Creator Daquan will share an exclusive graduation meme on @instagram and @daquan. Part of Us : Facebook app’s social pages will feature a film directed by Jenn Nkiru of Iconoclast, which gives voice to this year’s graduates as they share excerpts of Marina Keegan’s, “The Opposite of Loneliness” essay with imagery from their school years.

Thursday, May 14

Superlative Day: We’ll pay homage to the best and brightest students sharing @instagram superlatives with our featured creators.

: @brooklynmuseum and @design launched a nationwide call-out for portraiture from college students. Five winners will be announced, awarded $5,000 grants and appear in a virtual art show on @design, @brooklynmuseum and @creators. @creators Graduation Celebration : @creators will feature creators including Bryce Xavier, Nia Sioux and Livvy Dunne and “yearbooks on Instagram.”

Friday, May 15