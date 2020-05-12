AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X & More To Take Part In Facebook's #Graduation2020 Virtual Event

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Stars from music, movies, TV, sports, and the internet will be on the stream.

(AllHipHop News) Facebook is looking to help the Class of 2020 celebrate earning a diploma or degree. The social networking site will present a commencement broadcast hosted by Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak from The Office.

Numerous celebrities have been tapped to participate in the online event including music artists Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X, and Usher. Oprah Winfrey is scheduled to give the commencement address.

The #Graduation2020 streaming event will be available on Facebook Watch on May 15 at 11 am PT/2 pm ET. Check out the #Graduation2020 lineup and virtual grad week activities below.

NRP-Graduation_Update-inline-final

Tuesday, May 12

  • Senior Night for Athletes: @instagram will host a virtual senior night dedicated to star athletes including Sabrina Ionescu, Myles Powell, Shay Knighten and Andrew Pryts.

Wednesday, May 13

  • Senior Comedy Day: We’ll launch an @instagram virtual standup show featuring comedians Quinta Brunson, Cameron J. Henderson and Christine Snaps. Creator Daquan will share an exclusive graduation meme on @instagram and @daquan.
  • Part of Us: Facebook app’s social pages will feature a film directed by Jenn Nkiru of Iconoclast, which gives voice to this year’s graduates as they share excerpts of Marina Keegan’s, “The Opposite of Loneliness” essay with imagery from their school years.
  • #GradWalk2020: We’ll share special grad walks from the class of 2020 on our Facebook app Page’s Stories, and encourage others to share with #GradWalk2020.

Thursday, May 14

  • Superlative Day: We’ll pay homage to the best and brightest students sharing @instagram superlatives with our featured creators.
  • #Your2020Portrait Art Show: @brooklynmuseum and @design launched a nationwide call-out for portraiture from college students. Five winners will be announced, awarded $5,000 grants and appear in a virtual art show on @design, @brooklynmuseum and @creators.
  • @creators Graduation Celebration: @creators will feature creators including Bryce Xavier, Nia Sioux and Livvy Dunne and “yearbooks on Instagram.”
  • Gifts for Grads on @shop: @shop will feature a graduation gift guide with products from a handful of shoppable small businesses.

Friday, May 15

  • Dear Grads, Love Groups: In a film directed by Chris Wilcha, we’ll invite community members from Facebook Groups to share well-wishes with the Class of 2020.
  • Shoppable Words of Wisdom: @shop will help close out grad week with a special stories takeover from small business founders.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rapper Nick Blixky Murdered In Brooklyn

Nick Blixky was shot multiple times last night in Brooklyn and graphic video of the aftermath is circulating online.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Celebrate Their 'Verzuz' Battle Drawing Over 1 Billion Impressions

The Queens ruled over the internet this weekend.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Kodak Black Files Emergency Motion After Latest Prison Assault

Kodak Black's lawyer just filed a motion claiming the rapper has been unjustly sentenced to a maximum-security prison, which houses some of the most dangerous offenders in the world.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Mrkate

Meek Mill Calls Out 6ix9ine Again: I Gotta Crush You For The Culture

The two East Coast-based rappers are not done sending social media shots at the other.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Tra_mo

Future Sends Subtle Diss To Eliza Reign After Shocking DNA Test News

Rap star Future has been confirmed as the father of a one-year-old, whom he fathered with Instagram model, Eliza Reign.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

mrmario100

Drake Ties Madonna For Most Top 10 Songs On The Hot 100

Playboi Carti scores his first Top 10 hit.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj Both Earn Their First No. 1 Single With "Say So"

Meg and Bey jumped into the Top 2.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Drake & Cardi B Named All-Time Top Artists On Spotify's RapCaviar Playlist

Meek Mill and Drake delivered the most-streamed song.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Isabi

Drake's 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes' Debuts At No. 2 On The Billboard 200 Chart

A Country star edged out the OVO frontman.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

AlbertHall1990

UMG Partners With African Label The Aristokrat Group To Blow Up African Artists

The Aristokrat Music Group out of Africa is poised to take over the world with their global distribution deal via UMG.

Kershaw St. Jawnson