AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Oprah Winfrey & Others Salute 2020 Graduates

illseed

A gang of celebs has joined forces with Facebook to celebrate the 2020 graduating class.

(AllHipHop News) Facebook and Instagram doing the incredible in a massive effort to name all high schools in all 50 states, from Alabama to Wyoming. The effort, designed to support graduates will feature a slew of artists, students and educators all under the movement #Graduation2020. 

The celebrity line-up includes Cardi B, DJ Khaled, and commencement speaker Oprah Winfrey, who will address the graduates directly.  Other celebs include Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and Hugh Jackman. The stream will be available on Facebook Watch starting at 11AM PT/2PM EST. 

Cardi B:

“I just want to way congrats to all my high school and to all my college graduates. Congrats congrats congrats! And don’t let no Coronavirus, no nothing, take this special moment from you."

“I also want to tell you guys it’s more than a diploma, it’s more than graduation, it’s knowledge, it’s knowing that you did it. Now you’re about to start your life, you’re about to make some money, you’re about to show your skills on what you worked for!”

DJ Khaled : 

Oprah Winfrey:

“You are indeed, the chosen class, for such a time as this, the Class of 2020. You’re also a united class, the pandemic class, that has the entire world striving to graduate with you.”

“But even though there may not be pomp because of or  circumstances, never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion and energy and hope.”

“Your graduation ceremony is taking place with so many luminaries celebrating you on the world’s Facebook stage, and I’m just honored to join them and salute you.”

Sterling K. Brown:

Click here for more. 

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Conway The Machine Buys NFTA Workers Breakfast

In a weekend-long run of charitable work Conway the Machine looked out for his community.

Maria Myraine

by

steveregal

Ludacris And Nelly Go Hit For Hit In Verzuz Battle

Ludacris took on Nelly tonight during a Verzuz battle, which had to overcome severe technical problems on Nelly's part.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Rainey Claims Game Gave Wack 100 His House; Pursues Publishing Payments

A woman trying to wrangle $7 million out of rap star Game is seeking a restraining order against the Compton rapper to prevent him from working with Wack 100 to hide his assets.

AllHipHop Staff

J. Cole Pulls The Plug On Dreamville Festival 2020

Rapper J. Cole is looking out for his fans and pulling the plug on his critically acclaimed Dreamville Festival.

Mike Winslow

by

alobuta2020

Private Funeral Service For Little Richard

Little Richard's Alma Mater to host private funeral.

Maria Myraine

EXCLUSIVE: Desiigner Why He Left G.O.OD. Music And How He Prepped For Indie Success

Desiigner sits down with AllHipHop.com to explain what his issues were with G.O.O.D Music, his L.O.D. label, and building an empire of his own.

AllHipHop Staff

Baltimore Declares "Mask Up" As Official COVID19 Anthem

Alexis "Chink" Harris reminds Maryland to "Mask Up."

Maria Myraine

Ludacris And Timbaland Are Back in the Studio

Calling on long-time friend and collaborator, Ludacris reveals new music with Timbaland on the way.

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg Wants To Take On Jay-Z In Battle Of Hits

Snoop Dogg is hoping Jay-Z is down for a Verzuz battle.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Lisa8616

Tory Lanez Announces New Distribution Deal And R&B Single "Temperature Rising"

Tory Lanez is back with new music and he's flexing his business skills in the process.

Kershaw St. Jawnson