Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Oprah Winfrey & Others Salute 2020 Graduates

A gang of celebs has joined forces with Facebook to celebrate the 2020 graduating class.

(AllHipHop News) Facebook and Instagram doing the incredible in a massive effort to name all high schools in all 50 states, from Alabama to Wyoming. The effort, designed to support graduates will feature a slew of artists, students and educators all under the movement #Graduation2020.

The celebrity line-up includes Cardi B, DJ Khaled, and commencement speaker Oprah Winfrey, who will address the graduates directly. Other celebs include Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and Hugh Jackman. The stream will be available on Facebook Watch starting at 11AM PT/2PM EST.

Cardi B:

“I just want to way congrats to all my high school and to all my college graduates. Congrats congrats congrats! And don’t let no Coronavirus, no nothing, take this special moment from you."



“I also want to tell you guys it’s more than a diploma, it’s more than graduation, it’s knowledge, it’s knowing that you did it. Now you’re about to start your life, you’re about to make some money, you’re about to show your skills on what you worked for!”

DJ Khaled :

Oprah Winfrey:

“You are indeed, the chosen class, for such a time as this, the Class of 2020. You’re also a united class, the pandemic class, that has the entire world striving to graduate with you.” “But even though there may not be pomp because of or circumstances, never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion and energy and hope.” “Your graduation ceremony is taking place with so many luminaries celebrating you on the world’s Facebook stage, and I’m just honored to join them and salute you.”

Sterling K. Brown:

