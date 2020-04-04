Cardi B Donates 20,000 Vegan Meal Supplements To NYC Medical Staff

Cardi B lends a helping hand to healthcare workers in NYC.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B is giving back to New York City hospitals during the coronavirus.

Cardi B has donated 20,000 bottles of Owyn, a plant-based vegan supplement drink to hospitals in New York.

According to TMZ, the rapper donated the supplement drinks to help medical staff and ambulance staff stay nourished during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owyn is a 100% vegan product, which is free of dairy, soy, gluten, egg, peanut, tree nut, fish or shellfish.

New York is among the states with the highest number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 in the country.

The donation is fitting, considering how vocal the Bronx native has been about the pandemic on social media.

Cardi tweeted last weekend about having an ongoing stomachache, which fans alluded to the star having the coronavirus or possibly being pregnant.

She updated fans this week that she went to the emergency room for her four-day “stomach problems.”

She has reportedly returned home and is recovering.

Cardi B joins musicians such as Rihanna, Jay-Z, and Ludacris who have given back towards coronavirus relief efforts.