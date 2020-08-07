Cardi B Endorses Joe Biden For President

"If Trump wins again, I feel like I will have a f*cking mental breakdown that day."

(AllHipHop News) Belcalis "Cardi B" Almánzar is currently doing a virtual promo run to promote her latest single "Wap" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. While speaking with the Sway In The Morning radio show, Cardi was also asked about politics.

The 27-year-old rapper has been a longtime fan of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Cardi sat down with the self-described Democratic Socialist for a one-on-one interview in 2019 where they talked about police brutality, immigration, health care, student debt, and other topics.

In contrast, Cardi is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, his "racist supporters," and his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. So will the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker vote for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in November?

"We had a lot of Democratic candidates. Y'all had y'all choice to pick these candidates. I've been telling y'all for a long time to make sure y'all do your research on these candidates," Cardi told the Sway In The Morning hosts. "Now we have Joe Biden. It's either we go with Joe Biden or Donald Trump. I rather go with Joe Biden."

She continued, "I think he understands what we want. I think he understands we want simple things. We're not asking for much. We're asking for certain sh*t. I told him we're tired of f*cking fake promises... I'm just ready to see a change. If Trump wins again, I feel like I will have a f*cking mental breakdown that day. I think I will be sad and crying."

Biden is still working to establish support among some voters of color. He recently caught some backlash after statements he made during an interview hosted by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the National Association of Black Journalists.

President Barack Obama's Vice President for eight years said, "Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things."

Last night, Biden took to Twitter to clarify his comments about the Black community. The former senator from Delaware tweeted: