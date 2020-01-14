Cardi B Engages In Gun Reform Debate On Social Media

(AllHipHop News) One day after Cardi B expressed interest in possibly running for the United States Congress in the future, the 27-year-old "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker showed off some of her political skills on Twitter. She focused on the issue of gun reform.

"Let me tell you something cause every time I post anything political I get [attacked] all type of crazy. If you are a conservative & if you support [an] opposite party that’s OK (unless you [are] racist) we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion...," tweeted Cardi.

One user responded to her by offering, "We [cool] just don't touch my guns." Cardi responded, "Listen, I do believe we have the right to [bear] arms however I do believe in order to get a gun we should get mental check ups, proper training, and [an] older age limit to own one. If the proper age limit to drinking is 21 because these kids can’t handle their liquor how can they... Possibly get the responsibility to own a gun? .....is that fair?"

Another user then mentioned that "owning a gun is a constitutional right just like free speech." The Grammy winner replied, "And it can also get prohibited like the time alcohol was but guess what? It was [allowed] again with regulations and strict rules and now people drink responsibly."

When someone offered, "But you can be 18 to join the military? I’m all for what [you're] saying but it goes hand in hand," Cardi answered, "To join the military you need proper training and follow rules right? They do [an] evaluation check to get in right? If you don’t qualify you get kicked out right? So if you don’t get training and don’t follow proper rules and don’t qualify to own a gun you shouldn’t have one."

This is not the first time Cardi B publicly shared her political views. She is an outspoken critic of Republican President Donald Trump's policies and a vocal supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders.

Last January, Cardi's rant about Trump's record-breaking government shutdown went viral with mainstream media outlets like the Washington Post, Time, CNN, CBS News, Fox News, and the BBC covering her opinion. Additionally, the A-list entertainer called on all the POTUS contenders to answer questions about police brutality in July.