Cardi B Explains Difficulty Coming Out To Dominican Family

Cardi B took to Twitter where she opened up about her sexuality and the difficulties she faced growing up opening up to her family.

(AllHipHop News) Every queer person has a coming out story and unfortunately, even celebrities have had traumatic experiences with grasping their sexuality, juggling judgment, faith, and even backlash.

Cardi B had words for people who took to Twitter called her homophobic and transphobic. The rapper, wife, and mother has often spoken about her whole self — rarely hiding her sexuality.

More than a fetish, her bisexuality has not only fulfilled their lovers’ fantasies but also cause tension in her family. Her clap back on social media helped put into perspective, how you can’t judge a girl on her past and really have to allow people to grow into who their most authentic sexual personage.

"How the f##k am i homophobic or transphobic?have you been to a carribean island where you really see homophobia! Have you dealt with a parent that can’t accept you for your sexuality?i said some ignorant things b4 that apologized for & educated myself on it don’t mean I’m homo," she said.

"Ya keep using that same 1 video that I apologize for over & over again to call me homophobic & transphobic 1 but never post about the ones where I support the LGBT community which are multiples and the multiple tweets I posted in support."

"And I don’t support the LGBT community because I have “gay fans” I support because of the confused feelings I had growing up on is it normal to like girls? I support because I know how hard it was for my gay cousin to come out to his very strict Dominican family."

"I support because I know the pain my cousin from my mom side which is a Tran “ have a f##ked up relationship with her dad for years ! I support because I seen the transitions & the feelings my glam team having during their time with they body transition & my sister .."

"Coming out to my mom & dad religious people as gay so before ya make it cool to call me homophobic & transphobic learn what those words mean and research my encouragement to the LGBT community b4 ya motherf##kerss even knew who was CardiN."

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, has apologized for her ignorance on speaking on sexuality particularly being of Afro-LatinX descent and especially being Dominican.

On that particular island, LGBT rights are not the same as those enjoyed in the United States and in Europe.

While same-gender-loving is not illegal in the Dominican Republic, it can only be expressed in private. Public demonstrations of affection can have you harassed, fined, or jailed by police.

The laws are changing, making it a hate crime to harm someone for loving who they choose to love, but socialization and culture are slow.

The nation is predominately Catholic and many people believe that you will go to hell if you engage in intercourse with someone with the same sex. Many children have been orphaned and streeted because of this on the island … and also in the states.