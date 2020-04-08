AllHipHop
Cardi B Explains Dramatic Weight Loss After Hospitalization

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B explained how her recent hospitalization for severe stomach pains impacted her weight.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B lost five pounds in just four days during the mystery stomach bug that led to her hospitalization earlier this month (Apr20).

The "Bodak Yellow" star made the admission while responding to a fan who criticized her for taking up a hospital bed while other people struggling with coronavirus were turned away from medical centers.

"Ummmmmm I was literally throwing up everything I swallow and lost 5 pounds in 4 days due to stomach issues. NOT CAUSE OF THE RONA," she tweeted back. "You can still go to the hospital for other problems you kno."

Cardi is now back at home and recovering after her brief hospitalization.

However, she also told fans that she was struggling with boredom during the coronavirus lockdown, and couldn't even have sex with her Migos star husband Offset anymore due to her monthly cycle.

"I have sex so many times, and now I’m on my period, I can’t even f ##k," Cardi overshared on Instagram. "I miss my family and I miss my friends... I’ve never been so alone... I just watch documentaries and watch movies." 

