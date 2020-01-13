Cardi B Expresses Interest In Running For Congress

(AllHipHop News) With Donald Trump preparing for an impeachment trial and the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates preparing for the Iowa caucuses, politics is set to dominate pop culture once again. One Grammy-winning rapper is currently showing her interest in the topic.

"I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with [government]," tweeted Cardi B on Sunday. "Like I was watching war documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American."

The "I Like It" hitmaker returned to the social media platform to add, "I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table."

Throughout her career, Cardi has been very open about her interest in politics and history. She's stated that she enjoys learning about Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd president of the United States.

The 27-year-old entertainer also sat down with Vermont Senator and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders in 2019 to talk about police brutality, immigration, health care, student debt, taxes, and more issues. In addition, Cardi helped add "dog walk" to the political lexicon when she clashed with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren on Twitter.