Cardi B & FashionNova Team Up To Give Away $1 Million During Coronavirus Pandemic

The "Money" hitmaker is looking to assist her fans in taking care of their essential needs.

(AllHipHop News) Belcalis "Cardi B" Almánzar is helping people affected by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The Bronx native is already contributing proceeds from the “Coronavirus” song to families facing financial issues, and she is donating 20,000 vegan meal supplements to medical staff in New York City.

Yesterday, Cardi announced that she is also teaming with FashionNova to present $1,000 every hour to individuals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The chart-topping rapper and the retail clothing company will run the giveaway through May 20 for a total of $1 million.

Apparently, the FashionNova website crashed within minutes of the #FashionNovaCARES announcement on Wednesday afternoon. The company wrote, in a now-deleted tweet, “Hey Novafam! Our servers are overwhelmed by the amount of entries being submitted! We are working diligently to get this fixed ASAP! Thanks for the support.”

Last night, Cardi revealed on Instagram Live that several winners have already been contacted. She also wrote on her main Instagram page: