Cardi B & FashionNova Team Up To Give Away $1 Million During Coronavirus Pandemic
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) Belcalis "Cardi B" Almánzar is helping people affected by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The Bronx native is already contributing proceeds from the “Coronavirus” song to families facing financial issues, and she is donating 20,000 vegan meal supplements to medical staff in New York City.
Yesterday, Cardi announced that she is also teaming with FashionNova to present $1,000 every hour to individuals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The chart-topping rapper and the retail clothing company will run the giveaway through May 20 for a total of $1 million.
Apparently, the FashionNova website crashed within minutes of the #FashionNovaCARES announcement on Wednesday afternoon. The company wrote, in a now-deleted tweet, “Hey Novafam! Our servers are overwhelmed by the amount of entries being submitted! We are working diligently to get this fixed ASAP! Thanks for the support.”
Last night, Cardi revealed on Instagram Live that several winners have already been contacted. She also wrote on her main Instagram page:
Thank you guys for supporting me and @FashionNova, I teamed up with them to help those that have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs. #FashionNovaCARES & I are giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until we’ve given away $1 MILLION DOLLARS to those directly affected by this crisis. Tell us how the $1,000 can help you during these times. We’ll be reading your submissions and selecting stories everyday so enter now by visiting www.FashionNova.com/Cares
Also PLEASE make sure that your Instagram is public, because I will also personally be looking thru these submitted pages. Starting NOW!